Q1 2020 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CFO, CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the WashTec financial statement of the first quarter 2020. With me here in the room are my colleagues, CFO, Axel Jaeger; and Sergej Wolodin, Head of Global Finance and Accounting.



Next slide, please. Before we come to the presentation and the figures of the first quarter of 2020, let me present a few words, say a few words about WashTec's present situation with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic crises. The current situation regarding COVID-19 changing rapidly and needs fast adaptation. WashTec's management's priority is to protect the health of all employees to be able to ensure business continuity. At the same time, we focus on cash