Q2 2020 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020

welcome to the conference call of WashTec AG.



Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you today to the presentation of the WashTec's financial statement for the first half year 2020. With me here in the room are my colleagues: Chief Sales Officer, Stephan Weber; and Sergej Wolodin, Head of Global Finance and Accounting. Next slide, please.



Ladies and gentlemen, COVID-19 dominates the whole world in a way we could hardly have imagined before, and of course, the pandemic is also affecting our business. Allow me to go into this briefly before I report to you on the past half year and our new guidance. Next slide, please.



In today's Annual Shareholder Meeting, we presented the wash figures of our customers in the first half of the year