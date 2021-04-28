Q1 2021 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to the WashTec Group's presentation of the first quarter results of the financial year 2021. With me here in the room are my colleagues, CFO, Dr. Kerstin Reden; and CSO, Stephan Weber.



To begin on Slide 2, I would like to give you a brief overview of the topics, which we will cover in this call. I will start with presenting some update on the pandemic's impact on our operations. Stephan Weber will give some insights about marketing in times of the pandemic. And Kerstin Reden will present the figures of the business of the first quarter and will give you the update on our guidance that we published on April 20. Finally, we will have the Q&A session with