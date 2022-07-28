Q2 2022 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of WashTec Board, I would like to welcome you to the Q2 and half year presentation of 2023. My colleague, CSO, Stephan Weber; Head of Finance and Controlling, Sergej Wolodin are attending the call. Dr. Kerstin Reden, CFO, is on vacation. As you know, in Bavaria the summer school vacation starts tomorrow, and WashTec will also be closing some parts or most parts of the production during the first 2 weeks in August, as the years before.



Slide -- next slide, please. Some short news update on Waste before I will present the financial figures. Slide 3. Let me summarize our business model to take everybody on board. WashTec is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash