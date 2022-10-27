Q3 2022 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the WashTec Board, I would like to welcome you to the Q3 presentation 2022. Attending the call with me is my new colleague, Andreas Pabst, CFO of WashTec, who joined the Board on October 1; and my colleague, Stephan Weber, Chief Sales Officer. As you know, Kerstin Reden, former CFO of WashTec, has left the company due to personal reasons what we fully understand and support. We wish Kerstin all the best and thank her for her valuable contributions.
Next slide, please. I will now hand over to Andreas for a personal introduction.
Andreas Pabst - WashTec AG - Member of Management Board & CFO
Thank you, Ralf. Welcome,
