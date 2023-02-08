WashTec AG at Montega Hamburg Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:20AM GMT

Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, my name is Ralf Koeppe. I'm the CEO, CTO of WashTec AG. With me is Andreas Pabst, our CFO. I will present in English because some of the people who are online, I know or do not speak German, but discussion in any language, fine. So, I would like to talk about driving customer success in the Carwash business with sustainability and digitalization. Let's jump into the topic. What is our mission? Sustainable carwash. It's nothing new that a car wash machine combined with a water recycling system with some sustainable chemicals defines a sustainable car wash. And we will see that this is what we offer, but that's not what the market already has accepted in the sense that still there are countries that have very cheap water supply and therefore, do not use water recycling systems, et cetera. But from the portfolio of what we offer, we offer a rollover system. This means car is titan still. The machine is going over the car. -- tunnels, car is put through the machine. Check wash, you do it yourself. The water