Full Year 2022 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the WashTec Board with my colleagues, CFO, Andreas Pabst; and our new CSO, Sebastian Kutz, who are attending this meeting, annual report and financial year 2022 presentation, I would like to welcome you. As you can see, we are presenting this and other events from now on as live stream. We are broadcasting from our headquarters in Augsburg.



I will now give the floor to Sebastian Kutz, who will briefly introduce himself. Sebastian?



Sebastian Kutz - WashTec AG - Chief Sales Officer & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thanks, Ralf. My name is Sebastian Kutz. I'm 43 years old, married and we have two children. I live in a small city near Augsburg. And I've been with WashTec since 2019 and have been responsible so far for Germany, Austria, Switzerland Sales and Service as an Executive Vice President. During this time, I have succeeded together with my team to increase the profitability of the largest market.



Before WashTec, I was working 12