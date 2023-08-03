Half Year 2023 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the WashTec Board, together with my colleague, CFO, Andreas Pabst, I would like to welcome you to the half year and Q2 call. Same procedure as last time we have the presentation. Afterwards, we switch to an interactive Q&A session. Detailed instructions will be given by the operator at the end of this presentation. It is my pleasure to provide you with some updates on WashTec. Andreas will present the financial figures after my presentation. Let me start with a slide that you are partially familiar with. Our mission is sustainable car wash. Attendees of our calls know that with this slide, I usually repeat our business model.



A deeper look reveals that the wash process by a smart machine can be tailored and minimizes freshwater consumption in combination with the water treatment system. Cars are washed in the first phases by process water and in the final phases by freshwater. And of course, you might already know that such operations make use of 30 to 40 liters of water. As a