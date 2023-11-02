Nov 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the WashTec AG Q3 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Dr. Ralf Koeppe.
Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the WashTec Board, I would like to welcome you to the Q3 call. My colleague, Andreas Pabst, and I will host the session. You first have the presentation followed by an interactive Q&A. Detailed instruction will be given by the operator at the end of this presentation. It's my pleasure to provide you with some updates on WashTec before Andreas Pabst will present the financial figures and the outlook. In the second half of this year, we have achieved important milestones in our product development. The remaining SmartCare height options are completed and new production line for multiproduct assembly has started its operation in our Czech plant in Nyrany just to name a few. Equally important, additional functionalities are put into operation on our digital platform with
Q3 2023 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...