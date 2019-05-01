Q1 2019 Apergy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

David Skipper - Apergy Corporation - VP & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of Apergy; and Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and CFO of Apergy.



During today's call, Soma will discuss Apergy's first quarter highlights and market outlook. Jay will then discuss our first quarter results and will be referring to the slides posted on our website, before turning the call back to Soma to discuss the progress on our growth initiative. And then we will open the call for Q&A.



These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause material differences in our results