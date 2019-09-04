Sep 04, 2019 / 05:45PM GMT
John David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director and Senior North America Oilfield Services & Equipment Analyst
All righty. So good afternoon here. So let me introduce Somasundaram, excuse me, President and CEO of Apergy. Apergy is an onshore-focused equipment and digital technical -- technology provider to the upstream oil and gas industry and recently completed its spin-off of Dover -- from Dover back in May of last year.
Company's portfolio includes a full product suite of artificial lift solutions and diamond bit inserts and bearings. A growing part of the story is Apergy's digital products offering, which provides downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management as well.
Soma has served as VP of Dover Corporation and as President and CEO of Dover Energy prior to joining Apergy. Soma, thank you so much for joining us today.
Sivasankaran Somasundaram - Apergy Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thanks. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us and for your interest in
Apergy Corp at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Transcript
Sep 04, 2019 / 05:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...