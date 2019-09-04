Apergy Corp at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 05:45PM GMT

John David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director and Senior North America Oilfield Services & Equipment Analyst



All righty. So good afternoon here. So let me introduce Somasundaram, excuse me, President and CEO of Apergy. Apergy is an onshore-focused equipment and digital technical -- technology provider to the upstream oil and gas industry and recently completed its spin-off of Dover -- from Dover back in May of last year.



Company's portfolio includes a full product suite of artificial lift solutions and diamond bit inserts and bearings. A growing part of the story is Apergy's digital products offering, which provides downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management as well.



Soma has served as VP of Dover Corporation and as President and CEO of Dover Energy prior to joining Apergy. Soma, thank you so much for joining us today.



Sivasankaran Somasundaram - Apergy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us and for your interest in