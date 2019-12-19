Apergy Corp to Combine With Ecolab Inc - M&A Call Transcript

Dec 19, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

David Skipper - Apergy Corporation - VP & Treasurer



Thank you, Vanessa. Good morning, everyone. This morning, both Apergy and Ecolab announced their intent to combine Apergy with Ecolab's Upstream Energy business to be renamed ChampionX, following ChampionX' spin-off from Ecolab. Joining me this morning are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of Apergy; Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and CFO of Apergy; as well as Deric Bryant, Executive Vice President and President of Ecolab's Upstream Energy business.



During today's call, Soma will discuss the transaction overview, strategic rationale and the benefits of the transaction. Deric will discuss the key aspects of the ChampionX business. Jay will then discuss the financial profile of the new company and