Dec 19, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to Apergy's call to discuss the transaction announced today by Apergy and ChampionX, the Upstream Energy business of Ecolab. Your host for this morning's call is David Skipper, Vice President and Treasurer at Apergy. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Skipper. You may begin.
David Skipper - Apergy Corporation - VP & Treasurer
Thank you, Vanessa. Good morning, everyone. This morning, both Apergy and Ecolab announced their intent to combine Apergy with Ecolab's Upstream Energy business to be renamed ChampionX, following ChampionX' spin-off from Ecolab. Joining me this morning are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of Apergy; Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and CFO of Apergy; as well as Deric Bryant, Executive Vice President and President of Ecolab's Upstream Energy business.
During today's call, Soma will discuss the transaction overview, strategic rationale and the benefits of the transaction. Deric will discuss the key aspects of the ChampionX business. Jay will then discuss the financial profile of the new company and
Apergy Corp to Combine With Ecolab Inc - M&A Call Transcript
Dec 19, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...