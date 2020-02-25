Q4 2019 Apergy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

David Skipper - Apergy Corporation - VP & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me today are Somasundaram, President and CEO of Apergy; and Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and CFO of Apergy. During today's call, Soma will discuss Apergy's full year and fourth quarter highlights, as well as our market outlook. Jay will then discuss our full year and fourth quarter results, and we'll be referring to the slides posted on our website, before turning the call back to Soma to discuss the progress on our growth initiatives. And then we will open the call for Q&A.