Apergy Corp at Credit Suisse Energy Summit Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 03:05PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



All right, everybody. I think we'll go ahead and get started. Happy to start off the day with Apergy. We've got -- Soma is the CEO of Apergy.



So he's got a presentation he's going to run through. And then we're going to sit down for Q&A.



Sivasankaran Somasundaram - Apergy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Absolutely. Thanks, [Jake]. Good morning. So thanks for your interest in Apergy.



Before I begin, I'd like to thank Jake and then CrÃ©dit Suisse for their invite -- invitation to the conference. We are happy to be part of this prestigious conference. And thank you, Jake.



Unidentified Analyst



Yes.



Sivasankaran Somasundaram - Apergy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



So today, in the presentation, I'm going to focus the presentation more around our planned merger with ChampionX, but I'll be happy to answer any questions you may have about the Apergy's businesses as well as the planned merger on ChampionX.



Before I go to