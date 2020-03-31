Apergy Corporation, Championx Holding Inc. - M&A Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Apergy Business Update Conference Call. My name is John, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, the conference is being recorded.



And I will now turn the call over to David Anderson at Barclays.



John David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director and Senior North America Oilfield Services & Equipment Analyst



Thank you very much, John. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's virtual fireside conference call with the management of Apergy Corporation. My name is David Anderson, Senior Equity Analyst at Barclays. I'll be moderating today's discussion with Apergy's CEO, Somasundaram, who is also being joined by Deric Bryant, EVP at Ecolab and President of ChampionX.



This is intended to be a wide-ranging discussion with 3 primary topics in mind: first, the underlying business and its differentiation in a rapidly changing oil market; second, a look at the balance sheet, liquidity and future funding needs; and finally, an opportunity to clear up any misconceptions