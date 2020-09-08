Sep 08, 2020 / 05:45PM GMT

John David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director and Senior North America Oilfield Services & Equipment Analyst



President and CEO of ChampionX, which recently formed through the combination of legacy Apergy and Ecolab's subsidiary, Nalco Champion upstream. ChampionX is one of the most unique companies in our sector with 3 primary businesses that are differentiated competitive moats and much longer cycle exposure than the typical OFS company with recurring revenue streams driven by production. An exciting part of the story is its digital products offering, which provides downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancements and asset integrity management. Soma served as CEO of Apergy prior to the merger and previously served as CEO of Dover Energy, before the creation of Apergy almost 3 years ago.



Soma, thank you very much for joining us today.



Sivasankaran Somasundaram - ChampionX Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for hosting us, Dave.



