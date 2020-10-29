Q3 2020 ChampionX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of ChampionX; and Jay Nutt, our Senior Vice President and CFO. During today's call, soma will share some of our company's highlights during the quarter. Jay will then discuss our third quarter results, our integration and synergy capture update and our fourth quarter outlook before turning the call back to Soma for some summary thoughts on our strategic priorities of the company. We will then open the call for Q&A.



During today's call, we will be referring to the slides posted on our website. I would like to remind our participants that some of the statements we will be making today are