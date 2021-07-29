Q2 2021 ChampionX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Byron Keith Pope - ChampionX Corporation - VP of ESG & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of ChampionX; and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), our Executive Vice President and CFO. During today's call, Soma will share some of our company's highlights. Ken will then discuss our second quarter results and third quarter outlook before turning the call back to Soma for some summary thoughts. We will then open the call for Q