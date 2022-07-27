Q2 2022 ChampionX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the ChampionX Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, the conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Byron Pope. Sir, you may begin.



Byron Keith Pope - ChampionX Corporation - VP of ESG & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of ChampionX; and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), our Executive Vice President, and CFO.



During today's call, we will share some of the company's highlights. Ken will then discuss our second quarter results and third quarter outlook before turning the call back to Soma for some summary thoughts. We will then open the call for Q&A. During today's