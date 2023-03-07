ChampionX Corp Investor Day Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Please welcome to the stage, President and Chief Executive Officer, Soma Somasundaram.



Sivasankaran Somasundaram - ChampionX Corporation - President, CEO & Director



All right. Good afternoon, and welcome to the ChampionX 2023 Investor Day. Whether you're joining in person or you're online, thank you for joining us to learn more about ChampionX. We have an action-packed afternoon planned for you. And I think at the end of this event, you'll probably see that today's event has been informative, productive and hopefully, you will see why we are so excited about our future at ChampionX.



Now before we begin, I want to bring everybody's attention to the customary notices and disclaimers on this slide. Now we are honored today to be joined by our Chairman, Dan Rabun. Dan, would you please stand? Many of you already know Dan from -- when he served as the Chairman and CEO of ENSCO, having built a great track record for operational excellence and customer satisfaction. Now Dan has been our Chairman since Apergy time when we spun off from Dover, and his