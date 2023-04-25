Q1 2023 ChampionX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to ChampionX Corporation's First Quarter 2023 Results. Your host for this morning's call is Byron Pope.



Byron Keith Pope - ChampionX Corporation - VP of ESG & IR



Thank you. Good morning everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of ChampionX; and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), our Executive Vice President and CFO. During today's call, Soma will share some of our company's highlights. Ken will then discuss our first quarter results and second quarter outlook before turning the call back to Soma for some summary thoughts. We will then open the call for Q&A.



During today's call, we will be referring to the slides posted on our website. Let me remind all