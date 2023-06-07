Jun 07, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Stephen David Gengaro - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Soma, thanks for joining us. Soma is the President and CEO of ChampionX. I'm Stephen Gengaro, the oil service analyst here at Stifel. And we're happy to have you back. You've been here a couple of times.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior AnalystAnd I guess maybe we'll start with, can you just give us a quick overview of CHX's key business units? Let's start there.- ChampionX Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorYes. Stephen, thanks again. I know it's always a pleasure to be here. I think you guys do a great job at the conference.And from a ChampionX perspective, as you know, we have 4 major, what I would call it, product offering -- product and technology offering. So starting with our production chemical business, as you know, production chemicals are the