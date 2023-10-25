Q3 2023 ChampionX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to ChampionX Corporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Your host for this morning's call is Byron Pope.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Pope. You may begin.



Byron Keith Pope - ChampionX Corporation - VP of ESG & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaram President and CEO of ChampionX; and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), our Executive Vice President and CFO. During today's call, Soma will share some of our company's highlights. Ken will then discuss our third quarter results and fourth quarter outlook before turning the call back to Soma for some summary thoughts. We will then open the call for Q&A. During today's call, we will be referring to the slides posted on our website.



Let me