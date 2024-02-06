Q4 2023 ChampionX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to ChampionX Corporation's fourth-quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Your host for this morning's call is Byron Pope. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Pope. You may begin.



Byron Pope - ChampionX Corp - VP, ESG & IR



With me today are from a from a Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of ChampionX; and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), our Executive Vice President and CFO. During today's call, Soma will share some of our company's highlights. Ken will then discuss our fourth-quarter results and first-quarter outlook before turning the call back to Soma for some summary thoughts.



We will then open the call for Q&A. During today's call, we will be referring to the slides posted on our website.