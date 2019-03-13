Mar 13, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Mar 13, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Guohua Li
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - President & Executive Director
* Kebing Zhu
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - CFO & Executive Director
* Xiaochu Wang
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - Chairman & CEO
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the company's management, I would like to welcome you to China Unicom's 2018 Annual Result Presentation. Today, our presentation will be conducted via video conferencing and meet with our investors from Shanghai -- Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. The event will last for about 60 minutes. First, there will be a 20-minute presentation by our management, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session for Hong Kong, and lastly, there will be a 20-minute Q&A session for audience in Mainland China. The presentation will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous interpretation. Consecutive interpretation will
Full Year 2018 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 13, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...