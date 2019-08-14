Aug 14, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Aug 14, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Guohua Li
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - President & Executive Director
* Kebing Zhu
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - CFO & Executive Director
* Xiaochu Wang
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - Chairman & CEO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the company's management, I would like to welcome you to China Unicom's 2019 Interim Result Presentation. Today, our presentation will be conducted via video conferencing and meet with our investors from Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. The event will last for about 60 minutes. First, there will be a 20-minute presentation by our management, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session for Hong Kong. And lastly, there will be a 20-minute Q&A session for audience in Mainland China. The presentation will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous interpretation. Consecutive
Half Year 2019 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Aug 14, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...