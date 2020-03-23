Mar 23, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Shun Loy Yung - China Unicom(Hong Kong)Limited-Company Secretary
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Jacky, Company Secretary of China Unicom. Welcome to our Media Conference Call. First of all, please allow me to introduce the management present today: Mr. Wang Xiaochu, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Zhu Kebing, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Fan Yunjun, Executive Director and Senior Vice President.
Now let's invite Chairman, Wang to talk about our performance in 2019.
Xiaochu Wang - China Unicom(Hong Kong)Limited-Chairman&CEO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my great pleasure to discuss with you China Unicom's results. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, unfortunately, we can't meet in person today but to discuss via a teleconference. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.
In today's presentation, I will summarize our overall results in 2019, and Mr. Zhu Kebing will then discuss our financial
Full Year 2019 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd Earnings Call (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 23, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...