Mar 23, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Shun Loy Yung - China Unicom(Hong Kong)Limited-Company Secretary



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Jacky, Company Secretary of China Unicom. Welcome to our Media Conference Call. First of all, please allow me to introduce the management present today: Mr. Wang Xiaochu, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Zhu Kebing, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Fan Yunjun, Executive Director and Senior Vice President.



Now let's invite Chairman, Wang to talk about our performance in 2019.



Xiaochu Wang - China Unicom(Hong Kong)Limited-Chairman&CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my great pleasure to discuss with you China Unicom's results. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, unfortunately, we can't meet in person today but to discuss via a teleconference. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.



In today's presentation, I will summarize our overall results in 2019, and Mr. Zhu Kebing will then discuss our financial