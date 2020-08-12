Aug 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Shun Loy Yung - China Unicom(Hong Kong)Limited-Company Secretary



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Jacky, Company Secretary of China Unicom. Welcome to our media conference call. First of all, please allow me to introduce the management present today. Mr. Wang Xiaochu, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Li Fushen, Executive Director; Mr. Mai Yanzhou, Senior Vice President; Mr. Liang Baojun, Senior Vice President; Mr. Zhu Kebing, Executive Director and CFO; Mr. Fan Yunjun, Executive Director and Senior Vice President; Mr. He Biao, Senior Vice President.



Now let's invite Chairman Wang to talk about our performance in the first half of 2020.



Xiaochu Wang - China Unicom(Hong Kong)Limited-Chairman&CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my great pleasure to discuss with you China Unicom's results. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, unfortunately, we can't meet in person in Hong Kong today but to discuss via a teleconference. Stay safe