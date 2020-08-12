Aug 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Shun Loy Yung - China Unicom(Hong Kong)Limited-Company Secretary
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Jacky, Company Secretary of China Unicom. Welcome to our media conference call. First of all, please allow me to introduce the management present today. Mr. Wang Xiaochu, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Li Fushen, Executive Director; Mr. Mai Yanzhou, Senior Vice President; Mr. Liang Baojun, Senior Vice President; Mr. Zhu Kebing, Executive Director and CFO; Mr. Fan Yunjun, Executive Director and Senior Vice President; Mr. He Biao, Senior Vice President.
Now let's invite Chairman Wang to talk about our performance in the first half of 2020.
Xiaochu Wang - China Unicom(Hong Kong)Limited-Chairman&CEO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's my great pleasure to discuss with you China Unicom's results. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, unfortunately, we can't meet in person in Hong Kong today but to discuss via a teleconference. Stay safe
Half Year 2020 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd Earnings Call (Chinese, English) Transcript
Aug 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...