Aug 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Aug 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Baojun Liang
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - SVP
* Shun Loy Yung
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - Company Secretary
* Xiaochu Wang
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - Chairman & CEO
* Zhongyue Chen
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - President & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* James Wang
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
* Kai Qian
China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Neale Anderson
HSBC, Research Division - Head of Telecoms Research, Asia Pacific
* Tina Hou
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Wai Kit Chu
BofA Securities, Research Division - Director
* Yu Sang Lee
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Half Year 2021 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...