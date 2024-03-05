Mar 05, 2024 / 04:45PM GMT

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley - Analyst



My name is Elizabeth quarter. I'm an analyst on the U.S. software team, and I'm really excited to have with us today. Library of TEO. and CFO, Scott Howe and Lauren Dillard. Thank you so much for joining us today for Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley - AnalystWe are going to take audience questions that Dan and Mike will go around. And before we begin For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com forward slash researchdisclosures. And with that and you guys just had your ramp-up User Conference in San Francisco just generally.Yes, I was there was often and so I wanted to run through what are some of the key themes and trends kind of coming out of the conference? And how are you guys positioning the Company better to align with those trends?- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. - CEOYes, I think it's an interesting time to be an investor, not just labor, but in