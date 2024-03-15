Weitz Market Perspective: 4 Things to Consider When Moving Clients Out of Cash

While there's no way to predict how quickly cuts will come, the Fed has historically cut rates swiftly

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Instead of trying to time the market, investors have been well-served to act early.
Article's Main Image

With so much uncertainty about when rate cuts will happen and to what extent, it's prudent to think about when to move your clients off the sidelines and participate more in the market. Here are a few things to consider when thinking about extending duration.

1. HISTORICALLY, WHEN THE FED CUTS RATES, IT OFTEN DOES SO QUICKLY.

Over the past 30+ years, only once has the Fed cut rates by less than 100 bps in the first year of a cycle. And the one time they didn't was in a 'soft landing' environment.

While there's no way to predict how quickly cuts will come, the Fed has historically cut rates swiftly.

1766136819575058432.png

2. IF THE FED CUTS RATES, CASH AND EQUIVALENT INVESTMENTS ARE LIKELY TO SEE A DECLINE IN YIELDS.

Historically, cash-equivalent investments - such as money market funds - have been closely correlated to the fed funds rate. If the Fed cuts rates, cash yields may follow a similar path.

1766136823656116224.png

3. TIMING THE MARKET IS HARD. HISTORICALLY, INVESTORS HAVE BEEN REWARDED FOR BEING EARLY.

Market forecasters have spent a great deal of energy trying to predict precisely when the Fed will cut rates, how much they will cut, and how long the cutting cycle will last. The truth is, the Fed is reacting to constantly changing data — so it's almost impossible to predict exactly what they will do.

Instead of trying to time the market, investors have been well-served to act early. Historically, in the three months leading up to the first cut of a cycle, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell an average of 90 basis points. So, investors have been rewarded for shifting out of cash-related investments and into high-quality bonds before the first cut.

1766136828391485440.png

4. IF THE FED DEFIES EXPECTATIONS AND INCREASES RATES, BOND INVESTORS HAVE CUSHION.

While extending duration via a diversified bond fund can have a positive impact on an investor's total return in a falling-rate environment — what happens if unexpected circumstances prompt the Fed to raise rates? If that happens, today's higher base rates mean that bonds can absorb some of the downside.

1766136829653970944.png

To sum it up, investors should focus less on trying to predict the precise timing of Fed actions. History has shown that it is indeed better to extend duration ahead of a falling-rate environment, and that being late can result in missing out on returns.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.