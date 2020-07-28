Q2 2020 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



Good afternoon. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office at Samsung SDI.



Before we begin, I would like to introduce the management team attending today's conference call. Our CFO, Young-No Kwon; Head of the Electronic Materials Servicing Marketing Team, Kwangsung Kim; and Head of the Battery Marketing Service Group, Heonjoon Kim are with us today. And we will now start the second quarter 2020 earnings call.



First, we will announce the second quarter results. Second quarter revenue recorded KRW 2,558.6 billion, increased