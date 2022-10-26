Q3 2022 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Good morning. I'm Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office of Samsung SDI.



First, I'd like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call: Head of the Business Management Office, Jong Sung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS Battery Strategic Marketing Team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Battery Strategic Marketing Team, Jae-yong Lee; and Head of Electronic Materials Strategic Marketing team, [Jong Ho Hyun], are with us this morning.



We will now begin the earnings call of the third quarter 2022. Let us start with the third quarter results.



In the third quarter, despite global economic slowdown and tough business environment, both revenue and operating profit went up Q-o-Q sharply, recording the highest quarterly result. The third quarter revenue was KRW 5.368 trillion, up by 13% Q-o-Q and 56% Y-o-Y, which marked again as new record-high quarterly sales. Operating profit also hit a new record-high number of KRW 565.9 billion, up 32% Q-o-Q and 52% Y-o-Y.