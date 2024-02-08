Q4 2023 Axcelis Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress) Axcelis Technologies call to discuss the company's results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2023. My name is Michelle, and I will be your coordinator for today. (Operator Instructions)



Again, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Doug Lawson, Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Strategy. Please proceed.



Douglas Lawson - Axcelis Technologies Inc - Executive Vice President - Corporate Marketing and Strategy



Thank you, operator. This is Doug Lawson, Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Strategy. And with me today is Russell Low, President and CEO; and Jamie Coogan, Executive Vice President and CFO.



If you have not seen a copy of our press release issued yesterday, it is available on our website. Playback service will be also available on our website as described in our press release.



Please note that comments made today about our expectations for future revenues, profits,