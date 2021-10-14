Oct 14, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Andy Tudor - Nexus Minerals Limited - Managing Director



Probably start this morning just with a moment of bragging. I moved to Leonardo in 1995 and was the first geologists to walk over the King of the Hills, I did all the air core drilling, the RC, the Diamond took it through the feasibility joint venture with Sons of Gwalia and was the first mine geo there in the first pit back in 87.



Nearly got run over by a rather large truck at that time and decided that a pit environment was not for me. I've been exploring ever since then successfully done this multiple times, both in Australia and in the Asia Pacific and I've been with Nexus eight years now. And I think we're on the cusp of the next one and us would look forward to being here next year.



And talking about, it is a discovery rather than pointing to a discovery. As Christy said, share prices had a good time in the last few months. But again, it's an overnight success, eight years in the making. And that's certainly where we have been and certainly the exploration and the success we've seen and the jumps in the share price have been