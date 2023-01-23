Q1 2023 Chrysos Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

welcome to the Chrysos Corporation Q2 FY '23 Quarterly Conference Call.



Once again, we've seen a record quarter for a number of key metrics, including samples processed and our unaudited total revenue. We also continue to gather momentum in our global rollout.



As always, I'll keep it fairly brief, running through our activities from the quarter as well as a view to our financial position. Brett Coventry, our CFO, and I will then be available for a Q&A session.



Slide 3, please, operator. On the back of further deployments achieved during the quarter and sustained performance of our deployed units, we've increased the company's total revenue to $6.4 million, up 25% quarter-on-quarter or 104% year-on-year. We've processed a little over 795,000 samples during the quarter, which is a 14%