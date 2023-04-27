Q3 2023 Chrysos Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Dirk Moore Treasure - Chrysos Corporation Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, shareholders. Thank you for attending our March quarter [4C] investor update. Once again, we've seen a record quarter for a number of key metrics, including samples processed and in our unaudited total revenue. We also continue to gather momentum in our global rollout. As always, I'll keep this fairly brief, running through our activities from the quarter. Brett Coventry, our CFO, will present the financials and we'll then both be available for a Q&A session.



Slide 3, please, operator. On the back of further deployments achieved during the quarter, we've increased the company's total revenues of $6.7 million, up 5% quarter-on-quarter or 70% year-on-year. We've processed almost 820