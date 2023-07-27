Jul 27, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Dirk Moore Treasure - Chrysos Corporation Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, MJ, for the introduction. Good morning, shareholders, and welcome to our June quarter [4C] investor update. Today, I'm joined by Brett Coventry, our Chief Financial Officer, who has dialed in from our newly established operations in Ghana. We've recently established our first PhotonAssay unit in Ghana and are in the process of installing a further 2 in the coming months. Together, Brett and I will be running through an operational and financial reports for the quarter as well as providing some insight into the full year as we close out FY '23. We'll also talk through our FY '24 guidance, which we're excited to be in the presentation to present. After the presentation, Brett and I will be available for Q&A. Please ensure you're dialed in