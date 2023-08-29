Full Year 2023 Chrysos Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Dirk Moore Treasure - Chrysos Corporation Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, shareholders. Thank you all for joining us today for our FY '23 annual results presentation, our first full year as a listed company. I'm joined today by our CFO, Brett Coventry. Brett and I will give an overview of the operational and financial aspects of FY '23 as well as discussing our guidance for FY '24.



Slide 3, please, operator. I'd like to start off with a summary of what we do at the company. Very briefly, we build PhotonAssay units. We deploy them to our customers, which are miners and laboratories and then we charge them a fee for use over a long equipment lifetime. PhotonAssay is a gold analysis technology, which uses high-powered x-rays to measure gold in the sample. Analysis is an entirely