Jul 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yandex Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Friday, the 26th of July, 2019. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Katya Zhukova. Please, go ahead.
Katya Zhukova - Yandex N.V. - IR Director
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yandex' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. We distributed our earnings release earlier today. You can find its copy on our IR website as well as on Newswire services.
On the call today, we have Tigran Khudaverdyan, our Deputy Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Abovsky, our Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. Arkady Volozh, our Chief Executive Officer; and Vadim Marchuk, our VP of Corporate Development will be available on the Q&A session. This call will be recorded. The recording will be available on the IR website in a few hours. As usual, we've prepared a few supplementary slides, which are
Q2 2019 Yandex NV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...