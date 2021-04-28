Q1 2021 Yandex NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Yulia Gerasimova - Yandex N.V. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yandex First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. You can find our earnings release and supplementary slides on our IR website. The key speakers on our call today are: Tigran Khudaverdyan, our Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Daniil Shuleyko, the Head of E-commerce and (inaudible) Business Group; Greg Abovsky, our Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer; and Vadim Marchuk, our VP of Corporate Development. Yevgeny Senderov, Chief Financial Officer of Yandex.Taxi, will be available on the Q&A session.



Now I will quickly walk you through the safe harbor statement. The remarks that we make during the call regarding our financial performance and operations may be