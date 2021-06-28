Yandex NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

John W. Boynton - Yandex N.V. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, shareholders. I would like to welcome you to our virtual Class A shareholders meeting as well as our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. My name is John Boynton, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yandex N.V. In accordance with the company's Articles of Association, I will Chair today's shareholder meetings.



I'm pleased to introduce the company's Chief Executive Officer and member of the company's Board of Directors, Mr. Arkady Volozh; Deputy CEO and member of the Board to Tigran Khudaverdyan; member of the company's Board, Mr. Rogier Rijnja; the company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Vadim Marchuk; the company's Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Svetlana Demyashkevich; and IR Director, Ms. Yulia Gerasimova, who are participating in our meeting today. In accordance with the company's articles of association, I will appoint the company's Secretary, Ms. Maria Klimashevskaya, to keep minutes of today's meetings.



Today's meetings have been called in accordance with the Articles of Association of