Q1 2022 ABOUT YOU Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Julia StÃ¶tzel - About You AG & Co. KG - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining ABOUT YOU's conference call for the first quarter of 2021-2022. As you know, this is our first earnings call following our IPO in June, and we are excited to have you all with us this morning.



Please let me make a couple of introductory remarks. Our management is represented completely on this call. It's my pleasure to present to you the three co-CEOs and co-founders: Tarek MÃ¼ller, Hannes Wiese, and Sebastian Betz. My name is Julia StÃ¶tzel, Head of Investor Relations here at ABOUT YOU, and I will guide you through the call today.



Hannes will walk you through the Q1 results in just a second. The corresponding slides to his presentation have been published this morning on our IR website under the publications section. After his presentation, Hannes, Tarek, and Sebastian will be happy to answer your questions.



And with this, I will hand it over to Hannes.



Hannes Wiese - About You AG & Co. KG - Co-Founder & Co-CEO,