ABOUT YOU Holding SE Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tarek Muller - About You Holding SE - Co-Founder, Co-CEO of Marketing & Brand and Member of Management Board



Esteemed shareholders, welcome also from our part to the digital AGM. We are delighted that you join us. For the next 20 minutes, we want to focus on 3 topics. We will get started with the vision and strategy. Then Hannes will present the financial performance of the past financial year. And then finally, we will give you an outlook of the current financial year.



About You was founded in 2014. So we are 9 years old. And we founded the company with the idea to digitize the offline shopping store. What do we mean by that? So you have the shopping behavior, you go to the city center, and you don't really know what you are going to shop, what you're going to buy. It could be an outfit for a wedding, maybe you're invited to a wedding, or maybe you just want to have some new piece of clothing. So you just troll around, you get inspired, and then you buy even more. You may know about it. It's a rather typical shopping behavior in the offline world. And this shopping behavior is to be digitized