Feb 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

David Gomez Baquero - Atresmedia Corporation de Medios de Comunication SA - Director of IR



Hi, good afternoon. Welcome to this conference call in which we are presenting the results for year 2023. In addition to that, we will have an overview of the strategy for the years 2023-2026 and our Q&A session for all of you to ask any question you may have.



So the speaker will be as usual, (Inaudible) president and will go into the presentation that you can see through the webcast and we'll answer all your questions. And I return to Silvio.



Silvio Gonzalez - Atresmedia Corporation de Medios Comunicacion SA - Executive vice Chairman



Hello. Good morning. Just to wrap up to 2023, and I mean, let me say that I think I could say this has been a remarkable year, very good year of whatever side you would like to analyze it.



Well, on the audience side, we have been leader by far with of audience share for the total group of 26.8%. I think it's a three year in a row that we have been leader in central division our digital platforms has reunited 25.5