- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector HeadBob, as I walk over, I think you recently completed 1 year as CEO of Jacobs. And during this time, you obviously announced some major strategic decisions regarding your portfolio. So once the RMT closes, Jacobs becomes a company focused on high-value infrastructure services and solutions, but you still have a majority stake in the RMT, majority stake in PA Consulting, infrastructure design business. So where do you think Jacobs is in its journey towards becoming more simplified, focused?- Jacobs Solutions Inc. - CEO & DirectorYes. A couple of things. Well, first of all, what a year -- what a