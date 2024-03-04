Mar 04, 2024 / 07:50PM GMT

David Joseph Long - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm David Long. I'm one of the Raymond James bank analyst -- one of 5 Raymond James bank analysts. I'm the analyst that covers Zions Bancorp and welcome again to our 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference. This afternoon, we're excited to have Zions Bancorp on site. Zions is an $87 billion asset bank headquartered in Salt Lake City with a market cap of about $6 billion. The bank operates in the Western part of the U.S. and in the Southeast region throughout Texas.



Joining us for a discussion today is Scott McLean, President and Chief Operating Officer. He was named President in 2014 after spending 12 years with Zions Bank subsidiary in Texas Amegy, where he was CEO up until 2014. Earlier in his career, Scott was with Texas Commerce Bank and JPMorgan for over 20 years. Also with us from Zions is Shannon Drage, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations. She's held several positions since joining in 2010 within the accounting and finance, including CFO of