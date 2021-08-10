Half Year 2021 China Telecom Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ruiwen Ke - China Telecom Corporation Limited - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining and for your care and support to the company.



This presentation has 2 sections. I will provide an overview first, then Mr. Li Zhengmao will go through the business review and financial performance.



We have 6 key development highlights: one; Cloudification & Digital Transformation strategy fully implemented with high-quality development results exhibited; two, double-digit revenue and profit growth with profitability continuously increased; three, Mobile Business, Smart Family enjoyed growth in both scale and value, Industrial Digitalization thrived; four, strengthened driving force of sci-tech innovation and fortify a secure and green cloud-network foundation; five, proactive dividend increase to enhance shareholder return; and six, capitalize A Share IPO opportunity to establish new development pattern.



In the first half, the company seized society's new informatization demand, fully implemented Cloudification & Digital Transformation strategy,