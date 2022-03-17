Full Year 2021 China Telecom Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of our management, I would like to welcome all of you to join our 2021 annual results briefing conference call.



May I introduce our management attending the presentation today, Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Li Zhengmao, Executive Director, President and COO; Mr. Shao Guanglu, Executive Director; Mr. Liu Guiqing, Executive Director, Executive Vice President; Mr. Tang Ke, Executive Vice President, Mr. Xia Bing, in charge of customer service, 2B Business Development and other areas. Thank you for joining us and hope you will find this presentation helpful.



Now let us welcome Chairman Ke to walk us through our 2021 annual results.



Ruiwen Ke - China Telecom Corporation Limited - Chairman, CEO & Acting Secretary of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. For the sake of epidemic prevention and control, this year's results announcement briefing is conducted online. First, please let us express sincere gratitude for media and investors'