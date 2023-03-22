Full Year 2022 China Telecom Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / NTS GMT

First, may I introduce our management attending today. Mr. Ke Ruiwen; the Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO. Mr. Shao Guanglu; Executive Director, President, and COO. Mr. Tang Ke; Executive Director, Executive Vice President. Mr. Xia Bing; Executive Director, Executive Vice President. And Mr. Li Yinghui; Executive Director, Executive Vice President, CFO, and Secretary of the Board.



Thank you for joining us and hope you will find this presentation helpful. Now please welcome Chairman Ke to give us an overview of the company's 2022 annual results.



Ke Ruiwen - China Telecom Corporation Limited - Executive Director, Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. I'm very delighted that we can communicate face-to-face again after three years. Please let me express sincere